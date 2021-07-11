Redwood Investments LLC Has $15.41 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,376 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of LivePerson worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

