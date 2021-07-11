Redwood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,419 shares during the period. The Brink’s makes up 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.57% of The Brink’s worth $22,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,275,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $16,726,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,066,000 after purchasing an additional 175,385 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.