Redwood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,257,285,000 after buying an additional 380,345 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QCOM stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.