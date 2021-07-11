RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.29 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $69.29 million and approximately $200,633.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00323018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00130934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00178526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

