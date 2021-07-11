Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 57,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.