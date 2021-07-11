Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$170.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE WFG opened at C$93.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.57. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.991786 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

