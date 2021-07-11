Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $424,153.86 and approximately $88,791.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00120220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00163106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,965.24 or 0.99936323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00967561 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,298,036 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.