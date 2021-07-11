Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,157 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Quotient Technology worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,662,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.