Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 33,207 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,207 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.