Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,464 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

