Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,713 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $86.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

