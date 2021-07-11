Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $176.20 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

