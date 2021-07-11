Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Dover stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a one year low of $94.36 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.