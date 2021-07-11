Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,965 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
The Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
