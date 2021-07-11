Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,965 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $411.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.06.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

