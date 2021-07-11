Quant Achieves Market Cap of $973.16 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $80.61 or 0.00240198 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $973.16 million and $7.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00812366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

