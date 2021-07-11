QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.