Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 80,943 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,943 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.