Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 156.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $27.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,238.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $886.41 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.