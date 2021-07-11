Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of MongoDB worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,788 shares of company stock worth $70,935,513. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $353.70. 537,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,631. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

