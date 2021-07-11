Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $13.48 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. 2,251,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,529. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

