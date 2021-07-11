Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 604,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 877.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,300 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,380,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,838,000 after acquiring an additional 195,656 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

