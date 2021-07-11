Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,062 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

NYSE GS traded up $12.82 on Friday, hitting $371.76. 2,641,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

