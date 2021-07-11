Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aflac Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

