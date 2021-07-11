Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,957.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $14.50 or 0.00042783 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $9,957.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00117358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.65 or 1.00148323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.83 or 0.00961647 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

