Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMM opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

