Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 28,648 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.24% of CBIZ worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

