Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,132,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

