Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.94 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after buying an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.