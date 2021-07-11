Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,973 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares during the period.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.61 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

