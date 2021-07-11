Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $673.67 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $471.19 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $694.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.