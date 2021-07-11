Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,755 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

