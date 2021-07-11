Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 67,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.54.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

