Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,216,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 282,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.89.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

