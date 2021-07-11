Prudential Financial Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NN by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NN by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $306.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

