Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 28,370 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $906.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.93. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.