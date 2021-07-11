Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BGAOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

