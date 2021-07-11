Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
BGAOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04.
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.
