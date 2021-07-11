Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 462,156 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

