Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after acquiring an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.97. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

