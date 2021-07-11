Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.04 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.