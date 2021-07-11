Profund Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

JKS opened at $56.76 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

