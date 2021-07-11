Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

