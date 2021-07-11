Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.