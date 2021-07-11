Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock worth $593,651 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

