Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Primoris Services worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 261,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

