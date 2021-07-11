Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in Primo Water by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

