PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $215,468.14 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,063,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PSMT opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

