PotCoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $769.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.60 or 0.06253318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01475079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00397725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00145046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00624989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00409976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00318632 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,412,029 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

