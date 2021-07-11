Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th.
OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15.
Polymetal International Company Profile
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
