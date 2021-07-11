Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 2,400

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71) on Wednesday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,051.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 1,300 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

