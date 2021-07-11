Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 42.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $238,994.48 and $2,447.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars.

